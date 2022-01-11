Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 27-31

The Port Neches Police Department reported the following responses between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

Arrests

  • None

Dec. 27

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 3100 block of Galewood.

Dec. 28

  • No reports.

Dec. 29

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Grigsby.
  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Block Street.

Dec. 30

  • No reports.

Dec. 31

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
  • Officer investigated a report of information regarding unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

