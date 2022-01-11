Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 27-31
Published 12:18 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022
The Port Neches Police Department reported the following responses between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.
Arrests
- None
Dec. 27
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 3100 block of Galewood.
Dec. 28
- No reports.
Dec. 29
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Grigsby.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Block Street.
Dec. 30
- No reports.
Dec. 31
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of 14th Street.
- Officer investigated a report of information regarding unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.