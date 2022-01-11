The family of the late Irvin Bruce Eldemire regret to announce his passing on 3 January, 2022.

Among those who mourn his passing are his loving wife, Nelvie, his loyal brother Captain Philip Eldemire, his devoted nephews Philip Charles Eldemire and family, Ronald Eldemire and family, nieces Linda Eldemire Judice and family, the family of Phyllis Eldemire Crauford, Georgia Annette Eldemire Hydes and family, and so many other family and friends whose lives he has touched.

Bruce Eldemireʼs love of his homeland, the Cayman Islands and his passion for fishing and gardening were shared with his wife, Nelvie.

Participating in the local government on Little Cayman, Bruce received recognition from the Crown for his contributions on the island.

He and Nelvieʼs involvement have led to a better environment and the development of many long-lasting friendships.

To his nephews, Charlie and Ronnie, Uncle Bruce was larger than life.

His stories of adventures as a young man have been shared from generation to generation.

The vacations shared with Uncle Bruce and Aunt Nelvie are those never forgotten, filled with love and laughter.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. at Creek Cemetery, Cayman Brac, on Saturday 15 January, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans and Seamen’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.