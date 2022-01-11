Mr. Harold Mathew Manuel, 87 of Port Arthur, TX departed his life on January 8, 2022.

He was born to the Union of Joe and Eunice Manuel.

He was employed by Fina Refinery for 26 years.

He was married to the love of his life for 57 years Addie Lewis Manuel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, & one sister.

He is survived by Addie Lewis Manuel; son Neka Manuel (Charlene); sister Joyce Manuel; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives & friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.