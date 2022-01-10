Area boy, 5, found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool passes away

A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool Friday evening, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were called to a South Savannah Lane home at about 5:30 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning.

She said when deputies arrived they were informed a 5-year-old child had been located in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were performed on the boy prior to him being taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates foul play is not suspected.

Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the American Press of Lake Charles, La.