Area boy, 5, found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool passes away
Published 8:45 am Monday, January 10, 2022
A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool Friday evening, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were called to a South Savannah Lane home at about 5:30 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning.
She said when deputies arrived they were informed a 5-year-old child had been located in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive.
Life-saving measures were performed on the boy prior to him being taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The initial investigation indicates foul play is not suspected.
Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the American Press of Lake Charles, La.