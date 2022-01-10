Area boy, 5, found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool passes away

Published 8:45 am Monday, January 10, 2022

By PA News

A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool Friday evening, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were called to a South Savannah Lane home at about 5:30 p.m. in reference to a possible drowning.

She said when deputies arrived they were informed a 5-year-old child had been located in the neighbor’s swimming pool unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were performed on the boy prior to him being taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates foul play is not suspected.

Det. Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by the American Press of Lake Charles, La.

More News

Compare today’s Texas gas prices to recent highs, as well as region and national averages

ON THE MENU — Larry’s French Market talks community favorites & possible return of the buffet

Walter Umphrey property could make local wildlife refuge one of state’s largest

Christus expands footprint by adding surgical team

Print Article