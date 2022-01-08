RELIGION BRIEFS — PA City Wide Ushers Union scheduled

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature a Sunday morning bible study remix during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher and messenger will be Joey Counts. For more information call 409-548-1360.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” starts on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is the Rev. A. Gregory Chaney, assistant pastor of the Strangers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas.

Port Arthur City Wide Ushers Union will hold their 16th Annual Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave. The Rev. Glenn Holmes Sr. will deliver the message. All ushers from Port Arthur are asked to attend. You do not have to be a member of the City Wide Ushers Union to attend. Relatives of deceased ushers are asked to attend the service. For more information, call the chairperson at 409-962-6740.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church’s Men of Valor will host a Strong Man Conference Jan. 13-14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Registration is free. You can register online at eventbrite.com/e/215870774297.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.