PHOTOS: Sights from the PNG Kickoff Classic; PNG head coach gets 300th win

Published 12:11 am Saturday, January 8, 2022

By Chris Moore

PNG’s Jesus Maldonado collides with the Bridge City goalkeeper. Chris Moore/The News

PORT NECHES — PNG Head Coach Chad Luttrull earned his 300th career win during the PNG Kickoff Classic Thursday.

Luttrull, who is in his 10th season at PNG, was excited to reach the milestone.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “The kids were excited. I was happy. To reach that is a blessing in itself. To coach a game that I love so much and be successful, I am really blessed… There are a lot of coaches that have 300, but there are a lot of coaches that don’t have 300.”

PNG’s Jesus Maldonado fends off a Bridge City defender. Chris Moore/The News

The second day of the tournament was much colder than the first with temperatures plummeting down to the 40s for the early games. Coaches and the small amount of fans in attendance in the morning were bundled up with warm beverages in hand.

Memorial Coach Chris Bradford stay bundled up while talking on the sidelines. Chris Moore/The News

Fans at Day 2 of the PNG Kickoff Classic huddle together for warmth in the cold weather. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland’s Diego Enriguez (7) tries to beat a Vidor player to the ball. Chris Moore/The News

