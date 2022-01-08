PHOTOS: Sights from the PNG Kickoff Classic; PNG head coach gets 300th win

PORT NECHES — PNG Head Coach Chad Luttrull earned his 300th career win during the PNG Kickoff Classic Thursday.

Luttrull, who is in his 10th season at PNG, was excited to reach the milestone.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “The kids were excited. I was happy. To reach that is a blessing in itself. To coach a game that I love so much and be successful, I am really blessed… There are a lot of coaches that have 300, but there are a lot of coaches that don’t have 300.”

The second day of the tournament was much colder than the first with temperatures plummeting down to the 40s for the early games. Coaches and the small amount of fans in attendance in the morning were bundled up with warm beverages in hand.