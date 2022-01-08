PHOTO FEATURE — Road work accelerates on U.S. 69 in Port Arthur
Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Crews work this week on adding width to U.S. 69 north in the area before the feeder road joins traffic. The pavement will allow traffic to be shifted and crews to work in the median, according to information from the Texas Department of Transportation. (Mary Meaux/The News)
Traffic merged to the inside lane along U.S. 69 north just past the underpass as crews work to widen the road to allow work in the median. The Texas Department of Transportation is in the early stages of work for the Port Arthur Interchange at U.S. 69/Texas 73, which will move from a cloverleaf exchange to a turbine exchange. (Mary Meaux/The News)
RELATED: TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects