KATHIE’S KORNER — Say “No” to having more bad days

As I reflect on 2021, I had some uncomfortable days and nights regarding storms of all kinds.

It is so damaging to our physical and mental lives when we dare to “let fear in” ugh … but it all passed and good days were promised, ahead. Thank God, Who is always there.

God’s Word is full of good things to do, think and say. My favorite passage is Philippians 4, to remember to put all of our joy in the Lord, then it overflows all around us, beginning at home.

“Think on good, positive things: whatever is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely and commendable, and anything excellent or worthy of praise.” It says to Practice these things and the God of peace will be with you.

It is so important to practice. You get better and better at what you practice. Make sure you’re practicing the good, right way to do or say something, not practicing the opposite.

I decided to not just look and pray plainly at the words, but decide what they represent to me. For instance, the truth is Jesus, His eternal Word – lovely are my daughters, always bringing a smile to my face when I pray for them, daily.

Think of pictures of what those words mean to you and it will fill your mind with pleasant thoughts and prayers at the time you’re praying the Word. Cool, huh?

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.