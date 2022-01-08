Grinch steals presents from Groves grandmother’s apartment

GROVES — An apartment door was kicked in and Christmas presents stolen from a grandmother at a Groves apartment last week.

Groves Police Department Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said the burglary call came in at approximately 9:36 p.m. Dec. 29 at Beverly Place Apartments in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

After kicking in the apartment door, the burglar took all of the Christmas gifts purchased by the woman for her grandchildren, Rice said.

A person was in the residence at the time of the crime, but no one was injured, according to police

Rice said a suspect has been identified.

As of late this week, no arrests had been made.