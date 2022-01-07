William Thomas Essex of Waco Texas formerly of Port Arthur Texas, departed this life on Monday January 3, 2022.

William is survived by his parents Brad Essex (Mary) of Port Arthur, Texas, Mae Etta Haynes (Donald) Waco Texas. Daughter: Olivia Paris Essex of Waco Texas. Sisters: JoAnna Essex, Natalie Essex, and Dawnica M. Huff Brothers. Jordan C. Haynes, Spencer Walker, Donald Haynes, Jr., and Ronald Haynes William was preceded in death by his grandmothers-Mary Essex of Port Arthur, Texas and Thelma Lockett of Waco Texas. Grandfathers: William C. Essex Sr. and Oliver W. Gentry. Aunts: Wilhelmina Essex, and Gilda Broussard. Uncles: Warren Essex and Oliver Lee Haynes. A very close cousin: Tashia L. Essex.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on this Saturday January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 711 Brook Ave., Waco Texas.

Serenity Life Celebrations of Waco Texas in charge.