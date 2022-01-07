Visitors Bureau reaches far to bring in tourists

Published 12:18 am Friday, January 7, 2022

By PA News

(Monique Batson/The News)

Tammy Kotzur, executive director for the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday about the center’s mission, projects and growth over the last few years. Kotzur said the center is funded through hotel occupancy tax in the city of Port Arthur, which is projected to be $1.8 million this year. From 2018 to 2021, the top markets bringing tourism to Port Arthur were Houston; New Orleans, Louisiana; Lafayette, Louisiana; Dallas-Fort Worth; Baton Rouge Louisiana; and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

