POLICE: Man riding child’s scooter along roadway struck and killed

BEAUMONT — On Thursday at 9:31 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 3100 block of East Lucas in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a scooter.

Preliminary investigation revealed Clifford Hudson Jr., a 39-year-old Beaumont resident, was riding a self-propelled child’s scooter in the outside westbound lane in the 3100 block of E. Lucas.

A Chevy Suburban was also traveling in the same lane, westbound, and struck Hudson.

Beaumont EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Hudson deceased.

The investigation is on-going, police said.