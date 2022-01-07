Nederland basketball player named Athlete of the Week

The Nederland Bulldogs had a strong showing at a tournament at West Orange-Stark over the winter break. Nederland finished in third place with a shortened roster due to vacation schedules and positive COVID tests.

With Nederland featuring a roster of only seven players, Sydney Nelson put on quite the performance for the Bulldogs. Nelson, who is a junior, averaged a double-double with rebounds and points for the entire tournament.

Nelson is the starting small forward for the team.

“All of her games were big,” Nederland Head Coach Jody Walker said of Nelson’s performance in the tournament.

Nederland restarts district play at 7 p.m. today when they travel to Beaumont United.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.