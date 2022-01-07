More than 200 COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Port Arthur & Mid County

More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Port Arthur and Mid County.

From Jan. 7, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 105 for Port Arthur, 27 for Groves, 49 for Nederland and 26 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 207.