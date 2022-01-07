Jacobi Jajuan Rubin died unexpectedly on December 27, 2021. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but have eternal life.”

Jacobi was born September 26, 1999 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ronda Collins Marshall and Chan Rubin.

Jacobi was a 2019 graduate of Tekoa Academy.

To everyone that knew Cobi, he was a joy. Cobi was kind hearted and loving.

He had a smile that would brighten up anyone’s day. His sense of humor and loving personality will forever be missed.

Jacobi is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Collins Sr and Johnnis Babino Rubin. Jacobi leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Ronda Marshall (Kenneth) and Chan Rubin Sr. (Mondai) of Port Arthur, Texas; stepfather, Charles Nicholas Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas; grandparents, Mary Collins of Port Arthur, Texas and Clark Rubin (Caroline) of Port Arthur, Texas; sisters, Shana Rubin of Port Arthur, Texas, Erica Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia, Chandreia Rubin of Port Arthur, Texas, Ca’lais Rubin of Houston, Texas and Haley Nicholson of Port Arthur, Texas; brothers, Jacori Hinton of Port Arthur, Texas, Charles Nicholas Jr. of Port Arthur, Texas, Chan Rubin Jr of Port Arthur, Texas, Kason Rubin of Port Arthur, Texas and Chance Rubin of Houston, Texas; aunt, Zenobia Ozen of Port Arthur, Texas.; uncles, Ronald Rubin of Port Arthur, Texas, Charles Collins (Shalonda) of Port Arthur, Texas and Andre Rubin (Myla) of Houston, Texas.

He also leaves behind three beautiful nieces, Bria Hinton, Lauren Nicholas and Cais’lee Rubin; nephews, Kingston and Kameron Parker, Chace Rubin, Greycen Collins, Hayden Younger and Karson Trahan; and a host of other close relatives and friends.

Private service will be held.