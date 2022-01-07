Curley (BB) Landry Sr. 87 of Port Arthur, TX departed his life on December 30,2021.

He was born to the Union of Ulysses & Susana Polk Landry.

Curley graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955.

He was married to the love of his life for 57 years Laura Mae Chargois Landry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his wife, & son-in-law Robert Solaire.

He is survived by his four children, Curley Landry Jr. (Diane), Sherita Solaire, Marla Jaco (Michael) & Joylyn Mitchell (Ellis);10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives & friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time at Thomas Blvd. Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77642.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.