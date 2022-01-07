140 new COVID cases diagnosed in Port Arthur & Mid County on Thursday

The Port Arthur Health Department said Friday that 140 people from the Mid and South County area had tested positive for COVID the day prior.

Of the confirmed cases, 69 were from Port Arthur, 14 from Groves, 29 from Nederland, and 28 from Port Neches.

The Beaumont Health Department reported 265 new cases on the same day.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are available at the Regional Infusion Center to those 12 and older. However, due to limited supplies, infusions are only available to high-risk patients and require a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Immunizations are available for those 5 and older on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur. No appointment is necessary.