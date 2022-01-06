Vaccination clinic will extend hours Thursday evening

Published 11:50 am Thursday, January 6, 2022

By PA News

Alexandra Morales, 7, gets a COVID vaccine from Shamim Maredia, RN BSN, in Port Arthur in December. (Monique Batson/The News)

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccination Clinic is extending its hours today (Jan. 6)to 7 p.m. following the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control that allows for children 12-15 to receive a booster shot five months following their first vaccination series.

“With that in mind, the COVID Vaccination Clinic will extend hours tonight to accommodate the working public wanting to have their children and family members vaccinated,” the department said in a written release.

The extended hours are not exclusive to just children needing boosters; anyone needing a vaccination or booster shot can take advantage of the extra time.

The center, which is open to all Jefferson County residents, is located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

More News

Here’s where you can get free rapid testing in Nederland, Port Arthur

Mayor: Port Arthur officer who gave money to child with stolen wallet “will be blessed”

Stolen vehicle from Port Arthur, crime spree leads to 15 years in prison

Port Arthur stabbing victim in stable condition

Print Article