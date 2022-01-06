Vaccination clinic will extend hours Thursday evening

The Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Vaccination Clinic is extending its hours today (Jan. 6)to 7 p.m. following the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control that allows for children 12-15 to receive a booster shot five months following their first vaccination series.

“With that in mind, the COVID Vaccination Clinic will extend hours tonight to accommodate the working public wanting to have their children and family members vaccinated,” the department said in a written release.

The extended hours are not exclusive to just children needing boosters; anyone needing a vaccination or booster shot can take advantage of the extra time.

The center, which is open to all Jefferson County residents, is located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.