Port Arthur stabbing victim in stable condition

A Port Arthur man is in stable condition following an afternoon stabbing Tuesday at a local apartment complex.

Police have identified the alleged attacker but no arrests were made as of Wednesday morning, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Officers responded at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at Prince Hall Apartments in the 1000 block of West 13th Street for the stabbing. They found a 29-year-old victim had been stabbed in the torso. Duriso said the stabbing happened in the apartment complex near Building 5.

The victim was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, however, fled the scene before police arrived.

Whether or not the victim knew the assailant is under investigation by PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.