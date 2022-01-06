Most-tenured employee in Orange history announces retirement

ORANGE — Fire Chief David Frenzel announced his retirement from the Orange Fire Department effective April 19, 2022.

Frenzel’s retirement will mark 53 years of service to the City of Orange.

Frenzel joined the City of Orange Fire Department April 19, 1969. He is the longest standing fire chief at 25 years and the most tenured city employee in the City of Orange’s history.

Frenzel oversaw many accomplishments at the Orange Fire Department, including the construction of Fire Station #3, a newly constructed Central Fire Station, the remodel of Fire Station #2 and the lowering the ISO rating in the City of Orange from a PPC of 5 to a PPC of 2.

“The City of Orange would like to take this opportunity to thank Chief Frenzel and his family for the hard work and dedication he has provided to the City of Orange during his 53 years of service,” a City of Orange statement read.