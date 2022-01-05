Port Neches man injured, passenger dies in Sabine County crash
Published 11:57 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022
A New Year’s Eve crash in Sabine County left a Port Neches man injured and his passenger dead.
The one-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 1:34 p.m. Dec. 31 on Pleasure Bend Road, according to information from the Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Jeep driven by David Domingue, 69, of Port Neches, was traveling west when the vehicle veered left and struck a tree, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver’s injuries were not serious, DPS said.
A passenger, identified as 70-year-old Edward Guidry from Seabrook, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace.
Additional information was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.