Port Neches man injured, passenger dies in Sabine County crash

A New Year’s Eve crash in Sabine County left a Port Neches man injured and his passenger dead.

The one-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 1:34 p.m. Dec. 31 on Pleasure Bend Road, according to information from the Department of Public Safety.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Jeep driven by David Domingue, 69, of Port Neches, was traveling west when the vehicle veered left and struck a tree, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver’s injuries were not serious, DPS said.

A passenger, identified as 70-year-old Edward Guidry from Seabrook, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace.

Additional information was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.