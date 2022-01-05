Port Arthur man stabbed Tuesday; police searching for assailant

A Port Arthur man was stabbed Tuesday evening, and police are searching for an unknown suspect.

In announcing the investigation, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux did not provide descriptive details for the assailant.

He said officers discovered the victim when responding to the 1000 block of West 13th Street at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday.

“When they arrived, officers discovered that a 29-year-old male Port Arthur resident had been stabbed in the torso by an unknown suspect,” Meaux said. “The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.”

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment to his non-life threatening injuries.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.