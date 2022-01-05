More than 100 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Port Arthur and Mid County

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Port Arthur and Mid County, according to the City of Port Arthur Health Department.

There are confirmations of 72 for Port Arthur, nine for Groves, 26 for Nederland and 13 for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported was 120.

The Beaumont Health Department on Tuesday reported 429 cases over a similar time period.

The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect themselves and their family members at home, school, work, and play.

Antibody therapies are available to certain high-risk patients and require a drug order (similar to a prescription) from a healthcare provider.

Who Qualifies for Monoclonal Antibody Therapy?

Monoclonal antibody therapy is available for children, aged 12 years or older that weigh at least 88 lbs (40 kg), and adults who:

Have tested positive for COVID-19, and

Have mild to moderate symptoms of the disease for 10 days or less, and

Are at high risk of becoming seriously ill.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Call 409-332-6215 for information about the COVID Vaccines.