Enter your pet in our Cutest Pet Photo Contest, or just browse contestants for a smile

Could you use a smile right about now?

Then get ready, because The Port Arthur News in conjunction with Pippa’s Closet Boutique is about to overload you with adorable pictures in our Cutest Pet Photo Contest.

The winner receives a $50 gift card to Pippa’s pet oasis, as well as a gift basket.

But even if you don’t have a pet to submit, the contest page is displaying all entries for you to browse through and even vote on.

“Leading up to the holidays, it’s always about kids, so let’s change it to fur-babies,” said Candace Hemelt, marketing representative for Port Arthur Newsmedia. “Now the focus can be on our fur-babies.”

Hemelt said the idea came recently when talking with Debbie Sanders, owner of Pippa’s. The two were talking about photo contests, when Sanders suggested pets.

So we’re kicking off 2022 with as much cuteness as you can handle.

“To me, it’s the start of the new year and starting off on the right foot,” Hemelt said. “Let’s have fun and start cute and smiley. Hopefully people will share and spread the love.”

Submissions will be taken now through Jan, 16, with voting taking place until Jan. 31. The winner will be notified Feb. 4.

Whether it’s a cat, a dog, or even a cow — there’s no restriction on what type of pet you can submit. And an individual can vote once each day.

And that, Hemelt said, is why it’s important to share the page through social media. Those who vote do not have to be in Jefferson County or even the state, so contestants can share their animal out for all their friends and family to vote for.

More photo contests are on the way to help brighten the community.

To submit or vote, go to panews.com and click the “contests” tab at the top of the page.

To learn more about Pippa’s Closet Boutique, click here.