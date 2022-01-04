Beaumont United tops PNG but point guard sees team coming together

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Indians struggled to keep pace with Beaumont United as the girls basketball team fell 66-26 at home Tuesday.

BU came out hot, scoring 23 points in the first quarter behind Princess Anderson’s 15 points, including three 3s.

Anderson finished the game with 26 points on four 3s.

“She is a really good player,” PNG Head Coach Lance Robertson. “Hats off to Beaumont United. They have a lot of great players. We give them outside shots because you have to give something.”

The Indians only scored one point in the second quarter, making the halftime score 42-11 in favor of Beaumont United.

After the game, point guard Emery Riley said she liked the energy with which her team plays.

“We are working as a team and getting to know each other more as friends and not just teammates,” she said.

“I think as the season goes on, we will be better together. Even if the outcomes aren’t great, we’ll still lose as a team rather than individuals.”

Riley finished the game with a team-high 12 points.

Kyleigh Bushnell added six points. Gaurd Mariela Dublon scored two points.

“I think they played with great energy and effort,” Robertson said. “They did a great job. I thought we did okay on the boards but you do what you can.”

PNG goes on the road to Barbers Hill Friday with a tipoff at 7 p.m. in Mont Belvieu.