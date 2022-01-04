On Sunday, December 26, 2021, Alice Marie Polidore Broussard, 74, gained her wings and entered into eternal rest at Methodist Hospital West in Katy, Tx.

Alice worked at Sears for over 20 years and retired from Harris County Sheriff department after 11 years of service.

She enjoyed singing, volunteering at church, sewing and spending time with her family.

Alice loved dearly and leaves behind her beloved daughters, Dawn Williams, Aleshia Broussard and step-daughter Victoria Broussard; grandchildren, Javon, Anilah, Braylin, Demarcus Jr., Amiree and Jean-Luc; her devoted sister, Elnora Polidore Hernandez; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gabriel’s Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642.