Port Arthur woman gets probation in DWI crash that killed her 3-year-old daughter

A Port Arthur woman has pleaded guilty to driving drunk before causing a wreck that killed her young child.

Alexandria Larae Perez pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd district court.

Perez was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. She must serve 120 days first, beginning Jan. 7. After the 120 days are concluded she must begin a Jefferson County Drug Intervention program, which is outpatient drug and alcohol treatment in a drug court setting for clients who are dealing with substance abuse. Average length of stay in JCDO is one year, according to information from Jefferson County Adult Probation.

On April 23, 2021, Perez, then 23, was driving a Jeep Cherokee in the 5900 block of East Cardinal Drive at a high rate of speed with her 3-year-old daughter, Xohelia Rose Perez, in the left rear seat in an adult seat belt. A 24-year-old male was in the right passenger seat, according to court documents.

A 34-year-old man was stopped in the outside shoulder outside of his vehicle, a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis, changing a flat tire.

Perez’s vehicle hit the man’s car and threw him over the overpass, leaving him with minor injuries. After the impact, Perez was knocked unconscious and sent to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her daughter, not in a child safety seat, died at the scene.

A search warrant was signed for the Sensoring Diagnostic Module of the Port Arthur woman’s Jeep, showing she was allegedly driving at speeds of 105 to 107 miles per hour just prior to the crash, and the anti-lock brake activity slowed the vehicle to 96 mph at impact.

Perez’s medical records were subpoenaed from the hospital from the night of the crash showing her blood alcohol content was .182.

Perez was arrested July 15 and posted a $150,000 bond the same day, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

She was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury in July.