Groves Police Department arrests & responses: 12/15-12/28
Published 10:01 am Monday, January 3, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21:
Dec. 15
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue.
Dec. 16
- A city ordinance violation was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
- An information report was taken at the 3100 block of East Parkway.
Dec. 17
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Ave.
Dec. 18
- Thuong Pham, 49 was arrested for other agency warrants in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Justin Hallmark, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of Terrell.
- An aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 19
- Katherine Cormier, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and resist arrest, search or transport in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Bryan Garsee, 42, was arrested for warrants and evading arrest/detention in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Maria Chavez, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.
- A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
Dec. 20
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Ave.
Dec. 21
- No reports.
Dec. 22
- Rikki Borres, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Joseph Williams, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 5100 block of Parkway.
- Property recovery was reported in the 1900 block of Main.
Dec. 23
- Calvin Walker, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.
Dec. 24
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 25
- An information report was taken at the 6200 block of Coolidge.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Dec. 26
- Michael White, 20, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Jennifer Moore, 30, was arrested for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
Dec. 27
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6500 block of 32nd Street.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Grant.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.
Dec. 28
- Leslie Huerta, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was taken at the 7100 block of Terrell.
- Fail to stop and give information was reported in the 5700 block of Berry.