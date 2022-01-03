Groves Police Department arrests & responses: 12/15-12/28

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21:

Dec. 15

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Fourth Avenue.

Dec. 16

  • A city ordinance violation was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
  • An information report was taken at the 3100 block of East Parkway.

Dec. 17

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Ave.

Dec. 18

  • Thuong Pham, 49 was arrested for other agency warrants in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Justin Hallmark, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6300 block of Terrell.
  • An aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 19

  • Katherine Cormier, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and resist arrest, search or transport in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Bryan Garsee, 42, was arrested for warrants and evading arrest/detention in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Maria Chavez, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Allison.
  • A theft was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Dec. 20

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Ave.

Dec. 21

  • No reports.

Dec. 22

  • Rikki Borres, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Joseph Williams, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 5100 block of Parkway.
  • Property recovery was reported in the 1900 block of Main.

Dec. 23

  • Calvin Walker, 23, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3400 block of Graves.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Dec. 24

  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 25

  • An information report was taken at the 6200 block of Coolidge.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Dec. 26

  • Michael White, 20, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Jennifer Moore, 30, was arrested for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.

Dec. 27

  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6500 block of 32nd Street.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Grant.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5400 block of Hogaboom.

Dec. 28

  • Leslie Huerta, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 2400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6400 block of 39th Street.
  • An information report was taken at the 7100 block of Terrell.
  • Fail to stop and give information was reported in the 5700 block of Berry.

