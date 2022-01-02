Man found shot to death in vehicle. 2nd Beaumont homicide in 2 days.

Beaumont Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly before midnight Saturday.

At 11:52 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Taylor in reference to a victim of a shooting.

Felton Jones, a 30-year-old Beaumont man, was located sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Beaumont EMS.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jones was parked outside of a residence and several gunshots were heard by witnesses.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and it is ongoing.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.

Welfare check

Beaumont Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Cartwright.

On Friday at 7:25 p.m., the BPD responded to a welfare check and located Joshua Yates, a 34-year-old Beaumont resident, deceased in his home.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.