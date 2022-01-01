Welfare check leads to discovery of 34-year-old homicide victim

Beaumont Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Cartwright.

On Friday at 7:25 p.m., the BPD responded to a welfare check and located Joshua Yates, a 34-year-old Beaumont resident, deceased in his home.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.