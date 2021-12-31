ON THE MENU — Judice’s 1927 offers laid-back atmosphere, new menu options

NEDERLAND — If you are tired of cabbage, black-eyed peas and cornbread for your new year’s food tradition, try spicing it up with some seafood at Judice’s 1927 on Nederland Avenue.

“Boiled crawfish needs to be the new tradition,” Executive chef and Jon Hersey said with a laugh.

The location was opened with the intent to be a high-end, fine-dining version of the restaurant in Bridge City. While the owners still want the location to be seen as a good date-night destination, they also are striving for a more laid-back atmosphere.

“We are trying to revamp and loosen it up a bit,” Hersey said. “We put the TVs up and have a new menu coming out. We want to simplify it and the style of food to make it more casual.”

With the new style comes new menu items like nachos, tacos and boudin eggrolls.

“We don’t want it to be a sports bar but have that element to it,” Hersey said. “We don’t want to be a suit-and-tie place… It has been a huge success with the new image. We have the wait staff wearing polos instead of long black button downs. We have seen a big change with the small changes.”

Owner Al Judice IV said all of the food is made in house.

“Even are chips for the nachos are made here,” he said.

Hersey said newcomers must try the beef wellington.

“I have been a chef for 20 years now and I love doing beef wellingtons,” he said. “I found it interesting that no one in this area is doing it. You have to go to Houston or Lake Charles to get it. We threw it on the menu to see what happens and it has been a huge success. We sell out every other night. I can’t make enough. I always increase and we always sell out.”

The chef said the key is in the preparation.

“We do a lot of sous vide, which is a technique in cooking,” Hersey said. “It’s like a water bath. It infuses the flavors and keeps everything moist and doesn’t dry it out. You want a 130-degree pork chop, you are going to get a 130-degree pork chop. It is hard to mess up. We do a lot of that technique in the kitchen and that is unique.”

Judice said he wants the restaurant to be an exciting place to eat.

“It has a fun, casual atmosphere with food made from scratch and great bar menu,” he said.

Judice’s 1927 is open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.