January 1 brings crowds into local gyms

If there’s one thing people seem to love about the start of a New Year, it’s the possibility for change. And more often than not, that change includes weight.

“Our fitness area is where everyone comes for the new year,” said Glenda Trainer, sports director for the Port Arthur YMCA. “That’s the big month. January comes in and we have everyone coming in to get weight off, trying to do weight loss, and all of that good stuff.”

Trainer said the month generally brings in a bunch of new clients, as well as new classes and programs for children.

One, for instance, is a tumbling and gymnastics class that will begin with age 18 months.

“We get the toddlers ready, get them moving around,” she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 35 percent of Texans are overweight.

“Adults with obesity are at increased risk for many other serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and poorer mental health,” the agency warns.

But, as many will tell you, a healthy weight often starts in the kitchen.

Kendra Gillam, owner of Klasic Taste Catering in Groves, knows personally about the struggles people face when trying to lose weight.

“My mom had a health issues,” she said. “She had quite a few heart attacks back to back and I helped her to get back to a healthy weight.”

Gillam then gained weight as well, and started to exercise.

“I remember the first time I tried to do this, I thought I was going to have to have an ambulance come get me off the seawall,” she said with a laugh.

But then moving got easier, and she incorporated her love for cooking.

Now her Groves business provides personalized dietary meal prep for those who want to eat healthy but don’t want to cook.

Entres for next week, for example, include southwest chicken breast, blackened cod with cilantro and lime sauce, and turkey cutlets. There are also several sides to choose from, as well as snack packs.

“Just because you are trying to live a healthy lifestyle, you don’t have to eat bland food,” she said. “It can still be favorable and keep full.”

Klasic Taste Catering, located at 3720 Main Avenue, will be closed Monday and Tuesday for a special event and reopen Wednesday.