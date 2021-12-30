Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 20-26
Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 30, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26:
- Shodray Graham, 48, warrant other agency
- David Gault, 36, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more
- Zachery Highlander, 39, possession of a controlled substance
- Alejandro Alvarado, 28, warrant other agency
- Jadrian Baass, 19, fraudulent use or possession of identifying possession
- Exavian Saulsberry, 20, fraudulent use or possession of identifying possession
- Olivia Ducote, 32, resist arrest search or transport
- James Erwin, 57, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following called between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26:
Dec. 20
- Unauthorized acquisition or transfer of certain financial information was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 21
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South 21st Street.
- An information report was completed in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
Dec. 22
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1400 block of Canal.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- Two people were arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Two people were found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
Dec. 23
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 2000 block of Gary.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.
Dec. 24
- Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of North 33rd Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for resisting arrest or transport in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
- Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue L
Dec. 25
- A death was reported in the 3400 block of Memphis.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Norht 22nd Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of South 27th Street.
Dec. 26
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.