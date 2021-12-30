Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 20-26

Published 12:20 am Thursday, December 30, 2021

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26:

  • Shodray Graham, 48, warrant other agency
  • David Gault, 36, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more
  • Zachery Highlander, 39, possession of a controlled substance
  • Alejandro Alvarado, 28, warrant other agency
  • Jadrian Baass, 19, fraudulent use or possession of identifying possession
  • Exavian Saulsberry, 20, fraudulent use or possession of identifying possession
  • Olivia Ducote, 32, resist arrest search or transport
  • James Erwin, 57, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following called between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26:

Dec. 20

  • Unauthorized acquisition or transfer of certain financial information was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Dec. 21

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 400 block of South 21st Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 3300 block of Avenue A.

Dec. 22

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -3rd or more in the 1400 block of Canal.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Two people were arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Two people were found to be in possession of marijuana in the 1100 block of South U.S. 69.

Dec. 23

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 2000 block of Gary.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Avenue J.

Dec. 24

  • Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 600 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of North 33rd Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for resisting arrest or transport in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
  • Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue L

Dec. 25

  • A death was reported in the 3400 block of Memphis.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Norht 22nd Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of South 27th Street.

Dec. 26

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.

