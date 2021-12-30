George Ernest “Scooter” Auld passed away on December 19, 2021, at the age of 88 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois Justilian Auld; three children, Dayla Thompson (Mike), Bernie Auld (Christy), and Debbie Stidham (Jim); nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He was born July 14, 1933 in Port Arthur, Texas and preceded in death by his parents Gertrude Deaton Auld and Otis Dyson Auld.

After graduation in January of 1952, Scooter received a track scholarship from Victoria Junior College, and then on to the University of Texas.

Scooter is known for his decades of participation and service in the sport of track and field. In 1996 he officiated the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

After officiating 63 years at the Texas Relays, he was honored by the University of Texas with the Andrews, Auld, Bradley Award for distinguished service, which is an annual award given to a track and field official whom has provided the true spirit of track and field at the Texas Relays.

He was also a member of TAAF where he received the Koger Stokes Award, President’s Award and Life Member Award.

Scooter retired from the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Port Arthur after 32 years of service.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas 77450, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Auld family requests donations can be made to the University of Texas Athletics in the name of George “Scooter’ Auld, (512) 471-4439, P.O. Box 7399, Austin, TX 78713-7399.