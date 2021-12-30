Frances “Frankie” Joann Brauninger, 89, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mid-Jeff Extended Care in Nederland.

Frankie was born on May 12, 1932 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Rose (Sylvester) and John Totino.

She had lived most of her life in Southeast Texas and was member of Memorial Church of Christ of Nederland. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for family and friends and designing floral arrangements.

Frankie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Totino.

She is survived by her love of her life, William L. Brauninger of Groves, TX, her sons, Mark Brauninger and his wife, Alice of Bonne Terre, MO, Bret Brauninger and his wife, Missy of Nederland, TX, her sister, Rochelle Trainer of Rowlett, TX.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brooke Garvin, Reagan Tetrault, Ryan Brauninger, five great grandchildren and large extended family.

A 1:00 PM funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Memorial Church of Christ of Nederland 2525 Aero Drive Port Arthur, TX 77640, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.