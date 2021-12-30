Della Mae Vidalier, 93, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born on August 15, 1928 in Cow Island, Louisiana to Diodel David and Lawrence Boudreaux David.

Della has been a resident of the area since 1952. She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family. Della was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

She loved to play bingo and cook for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers and four sisters; her husband, Joseph Percy Vidalier; three of her sons, Joseph Ronald Vidalier, Russell Wayne Vidalier, James Dale Vidalier and his wife, Tommie; two of her granddaughters, Melissa Vidalier Deslatte and Stephanie Vidalier.

Della is survived by her daughter, Vivian Cook of Port Arthur; her two sons, David Vidalier of Port Arthur, John Paul Vidalier and his wife, Sharon of Port Neches, her daughter-in-law, Judy Vidalier along with 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM with a rosary prayed at 1:00 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Graveside service followed at 2:00 PM Thursday in Greenlawn Memorial Park.