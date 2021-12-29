Port Arthur Police: Robbing of vehicle during tire change wasn’t random

A group of people changing a tire Sunday evening in Port Arthur had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint, authorities said.

But the incident was not random, Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said, adding it stemmed from an earlier incident at a gas station between the individuals down the road.

“The suspect in this robbery followed the complainant,” she said.

At approximately 6:34 p.m. Sunday the victim and his girlfriend were stopped in the 7300 block of Memorial Boulevard on the side of the road in their personal vehicle when a vehicle with an unknown amount of suspects pulled up to the victims.

“One suspect exited the vehicle and approached the complainants armed with a firearm, which placed the complainants in fear of serious bodily injury or death,” Officer Brian Jordon said. “The suspect then stole the complainants’ vehicle.”

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away.

The vehicle was stolen before the tire could be changed, Guedry said, and was driven away on a flat. The vehicle was located a short distance away.

Guedry said police do not have suspect description information and the case remains under investigation.