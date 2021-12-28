Homicide victim’s name released, bond set for alleged gunman

Port Arthur police have released the name of a man who died after a shooting on Monday.

Jacobi Rubin, 22, of Port Arthur died after being shot multiple times near Liberty Avenue and Thomas Boulevard.

Police arrested Stephen Angelle, 21, of Port Arthur on a charge of murder. Bond has been set at $750,000.

Angelle was also injured during the shooting but his injuries are not life-threatening. He was brought to a hospital by personal vehicle, according to police.

Angelle, police said, was uncooperative with investigators when questioned, and detectives later determined he was a suspect in the shooting.

Police were initially called at approximately 12:49 p.m. Monday for shots fired in the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue. Officers arrived within seconds, according to a news release, and found the victim in the 2400 block of Thomas Boulevard. He was brought to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead a short time later.

And while police initially stated there was a large group of people that exchanged gunfire, police are not aware of any other injuries other than the deceased and alleged suspect.

PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said the shooting occurred in the block and that the shooting wasn’t random.

Angelle was arrested hours after the fatal shooting on Monday.

Police are not saying if the two men shot each other as the case is still under investigation.

Several men on the block spoke with Port Arthur Newsmedia on Monday, saying they too cover when they heard what was described as about 15 shots coming from a nearby house.

Evidence of the shooting was evident; crime scene tape was stretched out to mark the scene and a puddle of blood was seen in front of a residence. The victim had run from the scene two blocks away before collapsing in the yard, police said.

“We were taking cover,” said one of the men, who Port Arthur Newsmedia agreed not to name. “We were getting inside. Bullets ain’t got no steering wheel.”

One of the neighbors called it a sad situation all around— right before the New Year, and especially for a young person.