Suspect in Monday shooting that killed 22-year-old faces murder charge

Port Arthur police say one of the victims from Monday’s shooting in Port Arthur has been identified as a potential shooter and charged with murder.

Stephen Angelle, 21, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility after he was taken to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound just before 1 p.m.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Liberty Ave. at 12:49 p.m. following a shooting where “a large group of individuals” exchanged gunfire,” PAPD Detective Mike Hebert said.

Two people were shot, one being Angelle and the other a 22-year-old man who ran about two blocks from the scene before collapsing in a nearby yard. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

His identity has not been released by officials as of yet.

A group of about seven men playing dominoes in their driveway heard what they described as approximately 15 gunshots from the nearby house.

“We were taking cover,” said one of the men, who Port Arthur Newsmedia agreed not to name. “We were getting inside. Bullets ain’t got no steering wheel.”

While they said they did not know the victim, they did say they saw him run from the scene and collapse in the neighbor’s yard.

“It’s just a sad situation all the way around — right before the New Year, and especially for a young person,” one of the neighbors said.

As of Monday evening, police had not released the reason behind the altercation that led to gunfire.

The suspect, they said, was uncooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.