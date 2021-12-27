Group changing tire Sunday evening in Port Arthur robbed of vehicle at gunpoint

A group of people changing a tire Sunday evening in Port Arthur had their vehicle stolen at gunpoint, authorities said.

Officer Brian Jordon said the victims were stopped in the 7300 block of Memorial Boulevard on the side of the road in their personal vehicle when the assault occurred.

At approximately 6:34 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an unknown amount of suspects pulled up to the victims.

“One suspect exited the vehicle and approached the complainants armed with a firearm, which placed the complainants in fear of serious bodily injury or death,” Jordon said. “The suspect then stole the complainants’ vehicle.”

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away.

Police not initially release information on arrests or possible descriptions of the suspects.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the armed robbery.