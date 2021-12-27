Gas price trends include “most expensive Christmas Day” on record

Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said while the fall in prices is welcomed, “we set an ugly new record for the holiday — it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny.”

Texas gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013 which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon,” De Haan said.

“Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it — the downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas.”

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.89/g, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today.

The national average is down 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.00/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.

San Antonio – $2.61/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g.

Austin – $2.77/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.78/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

December 27, 2020: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 27, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

December 27, 2018: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2017: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 27, 2016: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2015: $1.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 27, 2014: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

December 27, 2013: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

December 27, 2012: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 27, 2011: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)