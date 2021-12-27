1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in “large group” of people

A group of about seven men playing dominoes in their driveway ran for cover Monday afternoon when they heard what they described as approximately 15 gunshots from a nearby house.

“We were taking cover,” said one of the men, who Port Arthur Newsmedia agreed not to name. “We were getting inside. Bullets ain’t got no steering wheel.”

One house over from them, Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert stood near a puddle of blood in front of a residence. The victim had run from the scene two blocks away before collapsing in the yard.

He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died. A second victim, Hebert said, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police were alerted to the scene in the 1100 block of Liberty at 12:49 p.m.

“It was a large group of individuals that exchanged gunfire,” Hebert said.

There is currently no information on suspect(s) or what started the altercation.

There is also no information on the victims’ ages.

“It’s just a sad situation all the way around — right before the New Year, and especially for a young person,” one of the neighbors said.