More than 100 meals served Christmas Day at Hospitality Center in Port Arthur

On Saturday (Dec. 25), the Hospitality Center in Port Arthur served 109 meals on Christmas Day.In addition, officials said toys and blankets were offered to children.

“We thank our staff and volunteers at the Center who work every day throughout the year to provide services to those in need,” a statement from Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

