More than 100 meals served Christmas Day at Hospitality Center in Port Arthur

Published 9:39 am Sunday, December 26, 2021

By PA News

Toys and blankets were offered to children and families at the center in Port Arthur.

On Saturday (Dec. 25), the Hospitality Center in Port Arthur served 109 meals on Christmas Day.In addition, officials said toys and blankets were offered to children.

“We thank our staff and volunteers at the Center who work every day throughout the year to provide services to those in need,” a statement from Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

Volunteers work each day at the center.

The meal prep crew takes a break from serving more than 100 meals for a Christmas picture.

 

