UPDATE: Golfer & helicopter pilots help locate missing Beaumont woman

Published 6:48 am Sunday, December 26, 2021

By PA News

Wendolyn Huggins Williams

UPDATE FROM POLICE: Wendolyn Huggins Williams has been located thanks to many Beaumont Officers, citizens and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter pilots.

She was located off Brooks Road by a golfer and the pilots. She has been taken to the hospital to be checked out. Thanks again for all the help!

(original story)

Jefferson County officials are looking for a missing local woman

The City of Beaumont announced Sunday morning that Wendolyn Huggins Williams, 71-year-old female from Beaumont, was last seen wearing a grey night gown, maybe a sweater, red shoes and possibly carrying a black purse.

Police say she walked away from a residence in the 7400 block of Prestwick Circle.

According to authorities, she has several medical issues and was recently discharged from the hospital.

If located, call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

