Local businesses drive “huge success” for toy drive backed by Legacy Community Health

Hundreds of children in Southeast Texas had their Christmas made merrier after Legacy Community Health partnered with a multitude of local businesses — including The Port Arthur News — for their second annual toy drive.

“We surpassed all previous collection amounts this year thanks to the generosity and support from the community,” said Joshua Davis, who serves as senior director for major gifts in the East Region.

“We collected 415 toys through the toy drive. We at Legacy Community Health are a community health center focused on taking care of the community, but we love seeing the community taking care of each other as well.”

The toy drive ran Dec. 1-10 and included donation sites at The Port Arthur News, Twisted Gypsy in Nederland, Sparkle & Co. Florist in Nederland, The Boston Bean in Nederland, G&G Enterprise Construction Corp. in Beaumont, and LaCuna Tequila Bar in Beaumont.

Items collected were to serve the organization’s pediatric patients.

“The kids were so excited to get the toys, and even more excited to be receiving the toys from Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf,” Davis said. “We had a range of toys from cars to dolls to games to a tiny tricycle.”

Davis said the parents were just as excited, particularly since the giveaway helped relieve a bit of burden from their shoulders.

“I’m not sure who the toy giveaway had the bigger impact on — the families we served or the staff who were helping pass out toys,” he added. “Our staff at Legacy are committed to helping the community and have a passion for what they do. Personally this is my favorite time of the year because it is all about giving back and helping out your fellow neighbors.”

Legacy, based in Beaumont, helps with a variety of treatments such as behavioral health, dental, endocrinology, geriatrics, HIV/STD screening and treatment, LGBTQ services, OB/GYN needs, pediatrics, pharmacies, vaccinations and immunizations and vision needs.

As a federally qualified health center, services are available on a sliding fee scale in order to reach those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Legacy is also an affiliate of the United Way.

“The mission of Legacy Community Health is driving health changes in our communities,” Davis said. “We have been in Beaumont since 2012 and continue to grow with the community, and we are just in awe year after year with the support of the community. The toy drive and giveaway was a huge success this year thanks to everyone who donated. Next year we hope to make it even bigger and serve even more children in our community.”