Mayor Thurman Bartie offers Christmas wish, hopes for Happy New Year

Dear citizens & friends of Port Arthur,

As I reflect on Christmas a year ago, COVID-19 had me hospitalized and health situations were paramount in my life.

Several of you have experienced the same, but “Thanks be to God,” I am recovered and pray that you are too.

Now, as we approach Christmas Day of 2021, we are faced with a new variant of COVID, Omicron, and it is quickly moving in our community, our state, country and the world.

I beg that you be vaccinated and even receive the “booster” to protect yourself and the people whom you love and care about.

Please do not take this lightly!

Celebrate this season safely with family and friends and remember to consider those who may not have the things that you are afforded, and share in any way possible. As we approach the New Year of 2022, let’s commit to be the best that we can be by supporting leadership to bring our fair city to the next level of governance.

As your Mayor, I wish you a blessed, Happy Holiday Season with all Peace, Joy and Goodwill to each of you!

Tidings of Great Joy,

— Mayor Thurman Bartie