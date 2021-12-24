Port Arthur shootings, stabbing not likely to end in arrests, police say

A rash of violence in Port Arthur that included shootings and a stabbing won’t be met with arrests, according to authorities citing the wishes of the victims.

Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry told Port Arthur Newsmedia this week that the victims, which total four, do not want to press charges.

One person was shot and another person was stabbed during an altercation Dec. 16.

Port Arthur Police received a call at approximately 11:15 p.m. and responded to the 1300 block of Sabine Avenue.

The block where the crime occurred is near the middle of Sabine Avenue not far from 13th Street. Gulfway Drive flanks the avenue on one end and Lewis Drive on the other.

Both of the injured were brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released, Guedry confirmed this week.

The violence from Dec. 16 continued 30 minutes later when two men were shot at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

The shootings took place at Normandy Apartments in the 2800 block of Normandy.

Guedry said the shooting was domestic in nature.

The gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital and have since been released with non-life threatening injuries, Guedry said.

The apartment complex is located off 39th Street and is directly behind the shopping center on Twin City Highway.

Port Arthur Police have not gone into detail about what might have sparked last week’s violence or possible suspect information.