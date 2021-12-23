Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 13-19
Published 12:16 am Thursday, December 23, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19:
- Kayla Rapone, 31, driving while intoxicated, obstruction or retaliation
- Ramon Rios, 49, warrant other agency
- Phi Nguyen, 28, warrant other agency
- Shawn Simmons, 25, warrant other agency
- Penny Mullin, 33, Driving While Intoxicated BAC >= 0.15
- Lainey Griffin, 31, Driving While Intoxicated
Nederland Police Department responded to the following calls between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19:
Dec. 13
- A complainant reported striking an unattended vehicle in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated and obstruction or retaliation in the 200 block of N Highway 69.
Dec. 14
- A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 700 block of S 12th Street.
- A complainant reported information in the 200 block of S 6th Street.
- A complainant reported information in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Highway 69.
Dec. 15
- A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported a dog at large in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported a suicidal subject in the 200 block of N 21st Street.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 900 block of S 27th Street.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Dec. 16
- A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 2100 block of N 18th Street.
- Officer received information in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
- A complainant reported theft of a firearm in the 1400 block of S Highway 69.
- A complainant reported a dog bite in the 1200 block of S 13th Street.
Dec. 17
- Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated BAC >= 0.15 in the 2200 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1300 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported leaving the scene of an accident in the 6400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Officer found property in the 2800 block of Helena.
- Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 3300 block of Highway 365.
- Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
Dec. 18
- A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch and criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
- Officer found a subject in possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
Dec. 19
- A complainant reported a death in the 3500 block of Avenue A.
- Arrested of a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of South Twin City Highway.