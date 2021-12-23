Nederland guard named Athlete of the Week

The Nederland Bulldogs put the clamps on the Port Neches-Groves Indians in the District 21-5A opener Tuesday. After a close first quarter ended 10-8 in favor of the Bulldogs, Nederland ripped off a 28-4 run over the next two quarters, led by the two-way play of senior guard Ethan Borel.

In the second quarter, Borel scored all 10 of his points, including two 3s and a pair of layups. Those scores came from his tenacious on-ball defense that led to two steals.

After the game, Bulldogs Head Coach Brian English said Borel is the team’s best defender — on ball and in help defense.

The Bulldogs are off for five days, but pick up again when they play Grand Oaks next week.

