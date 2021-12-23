Brenda J. Hatch (BJ), transitioned from this earthly life on December 16, 2021 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas. Formerly of Bunkie, LA., was born to the union of Lawrence Sr. and Veralee Hatch.

She graduated from Bunkie High School in 1973 and continued her education in accounting at Bishop College in Dallas, TX.

Late in life she relocated to Port Arthur, TX.

BJ confessed Christ at an early age.

She was a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Kerry Nonette, where she was a part of the Missionary Society and assisted in other various areas.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Lawrence and Veralee Hatch; life partner, James Marshall; and one brother, Raymond Hatch.

Left to cherish her memories are brothers, Lawrence Jr., Gerald Sr., Harold (Linda), Donald Hatch, all of Port Arthur; two sisters, Eleanor (Rev. Frankie) Ford, of Marksville, LA and Deborah Crayton of Birmingham, AL; three aunts, Francis Hatch of Dallas, TX, Irene Hatch, of Port Arthur, Tx., Chris Harris of Deridder, LA; close acquaintance, Peter Andrews, of Port Arthur, Tx, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at New Light Baptist Church, 948 5th St., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Final resting place will be at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, 877 Cotton St., Evergreen, LA.